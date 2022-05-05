Pub in Green Lake County burglarized, faces 'undisclosed financial loss'

KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are hoping to identify suspects involved in a burglary incident at Chubs Pub.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in the early morning hours of May 2, a burglary happened at Chubs Pub. Officials say that an ‘undisclosed financial loss’ happened.

Chubs Pub also posted on its Facebook that was closed on the same day the burglary happened.

There was no information on what exactly was taken or if there was any damage to the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-438-8436, and officials say that tipsters could get up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

