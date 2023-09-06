WEDNESDAY, 09/06/2023, 4:49 p.m.

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Winnebago County have released more information regarding the serious situation that locked down several schools and public buildings on Wednesday.

According to Winneconne Police Chief Ben Sauriol, around 1:45 p.m., officers were sent to Marsh Family Dentistry on East Main Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Staff from the dentist’s office gave first-aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Sauriol continued to say that the victim allegedly confronted the shooter at Lake Winneconne Park due to an alleged road rage incident.

During the confrontation, the victim was shot several times, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Winneconne Police say that the vehicle of interest appears to be an early to mid-2000s grey four-door Toyota pickup truck with a lighter color silver topper. The person driving the vehicle is described as a white male over 50 years of age with gray, balding hair and decayed teeth.

“We do not have the suspect in custody at this time,” said Sauriol.

The Winneconne Community School District was locked down during the incident, and students have been released safely.

The incident appears isolated in nature to a road rage event. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time as this remains an active investigation.

No additional details were provided.

WEDNESDAY, 09/06/2023, 3:04 p.m.

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Winnebago County say they are dealing with an ongoing situation that is “serious in nature,” which has locked down several schools and government buildings.

Village Hall and schools in Winneconne are on lockdown as the Winneconne Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol work on an active situation.

This is a developing story and Local 5 News is on the scene working to learn more.