Public hearing for coal pile relocations in Green Bay happening Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, August 18, with plans to discuss a burning topic in the Green Bay community.

The session is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and one topic up for discussion is Assembly Bill 389; the relocation of coal piles in the city of Green Bay.

Local Five has been following the conversation of relocating the coal piles from the waterfront in Green Bay. Community members have vocalized their thoughts countless times, bringing about bi-partisan support from local leaders to remove the coal piles.

Assembly Bill 389 would authorize the use of $5 million dollars of Federal ARPA funds to be used in the relocation from the downtown area. If this project was to go forward, it would bring about a metamorphosis for both the local economy and the natural landscape of Green Bay’s riverfront.

These massive coal piles are occupying huge areas of land that could be redeveloped and repurposed into what reports describe as a $100 million dollar taxable property. The area spans over a quarter of a mile down the river.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, in Madison. It will begin around 2 p.m. in the afternoon. Local Five will be following this story closely and updating readers with the results of the meeting.