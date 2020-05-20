Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Public interest law firm appealing court decision that Brown County sales tax complies with state law

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee nonprofit public interest law firm says it is appealing a circuit court decision that Brown County’s sales tax complies with state law.

According to a Wednesday release, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) says they have appealed the decision to District III of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association (BCTA) and Brown County taxpayer Frank Bennett.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

In January 2018, a half-percent increase to Brown County’s sales tax took effect, bringing it to 5.5 percent. According to WILL, Wisconsin law unambiguously provides that “county sales and use taxes may be imposed only for the purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy.”

WILL, together with BCTA and Mr. Bennett, have challenged this hefty and illegal tax in response to a preemptive lawsuit filed by Brown County in May of 2018. On March 24, 2020, the Brown County Circuit Court upheld the tax and ruled that if the legislature intended to restrict the types of actions Brown County has taken it must be more specific.

WILL says it is now seeking review of that ruling in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

WILL Deputy Counsel Anthony LoCoco said, “State law is clear that county sales taxes are permitted for one purpose, and one purpose only: direct property tax reduction. We look forward to making this argument to the Court of Appeals.”

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

BCTA President Richard Heidel stated, “It’s clear why citizens get frustrated and cynical about their government. The law states that tax proceeds may be used “only for the purpose of directly reducing the property tax levy.” But Brown County is still permitted to devote well over $100 million dollars to new spending items. This needs another look.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"