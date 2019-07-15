Public invited to free Packers 100th Season celebration in August

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — To celebrate 100 seasons, the Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to join the team for its 100th birthday on Sunday, August 11.

A free birthday bash in the Lambeau Field Atrium will be available for fans, community members, and visitors to celebrate the milestone.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free cupcakes provided by Festival Foods will be available throughout the day, as well as public screenings of the first episode of the Legacy documentary which chronicles the first decade of the team’s history.

A variety of giveaways and prizes, including a special commemorative giveaway to honor 100 Seasons: Lambeau Field seed packets containing the same seed that grows the grass at Lambeau Field. Seed packets allow fans to take home a piece of Lambeau and Packers history while helping the team “sow the seeds” for the next 100 seasons.

To learn more and register seed packets online to see where the seed is growing across the country, click here.

The first 5,000 fans at the atrium on August 11 will receive free seed packets, with one in every 50 seed packets autographed by one of the following: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, Blake Martinez, Head Coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst or Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Those fans who arrive later in the day or who are unable to attend can purchase seed packets at the Packers Pro Shop for $5, in-store or online. According to the Packers, 100 percent of the purchase price will benefit the American Red Cross. The Packers were assembled by ASPIRO, which provides jobs and opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Guests can also receive numerous 100 Seasons giveaway items, including 100th birthday party hats, souvenirs and merchandise, while supplies last. Ten lucky fans will each win a $100 gift card to Festival Foods.

Fans can enter a daily sweepstakes from now through August 11 for a chance to win an Aaron Rodgers-signed Lambeau Field seed packet. For more information, click here.

A practice is scheduled for August 11 at 10:15 a.m. Practice-goers are encouraged to visit the Atrium to join the celebration.

The Packers Pro Shop will give away free lanyards and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will have a special birthday dessert and a “Buy a Beer, Receive a Glass” promotion, while supplies last. The Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours will be open for visitors with special alumni tours featuring Antonio Freeman at 11 a.m. and noon.

To be eligible to receive one of the first 5,000 seed packets or any 100 Seasons giveaway items or prizes throughout the day, fans must sign up for Packers Pass through the Official Packers App on their mobile device.

Fans without a mobile device are encouraged to sign up for Packers Pass by clicking here and printing out the unique code to bring with them. Fans may also visit the Packers Pass kiosk in the Atrium once training camp begins for assistance. For more about Packers Pass, click here.

The Packers say the Legacy Documentary will be released in its entirety later this year. The 100 Seasons book, focused on the history of the Green Bay Packers written by Packers historian Cliff Christl, will be published and available for purchase.

More information on these and other 100 Seasons activities can also be found online by clicking here.