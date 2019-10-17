Public invited to participate in motorcycle ride for “Hollywood,” Neenah armed robbery victim

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) — A memorial ride has been planned ahead of the funeral for Kevin “Hollywood” Hein, the man killed during an armed robbery in Neenah this week.

Those interested in participating are invited to meet at Jimmers Bar in Dale at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Motorcycles and cars are invited to attend and the ride will begin at 11:30 a.m.

A Pierce firetruck – painted in Hollywood’s honor – and a police escort will lead the pack.

Rene Guyette Swinton, an organizer for the ride, says “The goal is to line the route for our hero.”

The firetruck is scheduled to leave Pierce around 10:30 a.m.

The firetruck route will follow American Drive to Hwy BB, right on 76, left on 96 to Dale.

Once in Dale, the entourage will take Hwy T to Hwy 15, left to New London, and right on Hwy 45 to Clintonville.

Here’s the route: