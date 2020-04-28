Public invited to vote to name falcon chicks born at WPS, We Energies plants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WPS and We Energies is inviting the public to vote to name falcon chicks born at power plants across the state.

The vote starts today and runs through Sunday, May 17. Here are the names you can choose from:

Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers

in honor of dairy farmers YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions

in honor of our unique expressions Bubbler in honor of our clean, freshwater

in honor of our clean, freshwater Hoppy in honor of our many breweries

in honor of our many breweries Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition

in honor of a State Fair tradition Polka in honor of the state dance

in honor of the state dance Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit

in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters

in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters Brat in honor of our favorite sausages

in honor of our favorite sausages Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry

in honor of our favorite pastry Tundra in honor of the longest season

in honor of the longest season Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes

in honor of one of our favorite pastimes Scoop in honor of delicious custard

in honor of delicious custard Brandy in honor of the state cocktail

in honor of the state cocktail Forward in honor of the state motto

WPS and We Energies says you can vote as many times as you want here.

Since their first successful next box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities. The Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

To watch livestreams of falcons at facilites across the state, click here.

