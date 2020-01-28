Public meeting held for neighborhood revitalization near Shipyard development

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay will host a public meeting focused on neighborhood revitalization near the Shipyard development.

City Hosts Public Meeting on Neighborhood Revitalization near the Shipyard Site

The City of Green Bay will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday night, which will be focused on neighborhood revitalization near the planned Shipyard development (100 W. Mason Street) and the South Broadway corridor. The community meeting is an opportunity for neighborhood residents, business owners, and other stakeholders to learn more about options for revitalization and to share their ideas.

“The City initiated revitalization efforts in the area over a year ago by offering targeted loan and grant programs to boost property improvement projects,” says Development Director, Kevin Vonck. “This meeting kicks off Phase II of this revitalization effort. We’d like residents to share their input for long term improvements, and discuss possible ways we could work together to address affordable housing, business development, and public amenities.”

The meeting will take place at Tank Elementary School Gymnasium on Oakland Avenue.

For more information, contact Economic Development Specialist, Matt Buchanan at 920-448-3396 or MatthewBu@GreenBayWI.gov.