KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) - The future of public safety in Kewaunee County is about to go under the microscope. The county is looking to hire a consultant to examine many things - including a very old, public safety building.

It’s been 50 years since the safety building - which houses the jail for Kewaunee County opened for operations. And since that time - very little has changed.

“We do a lot of amazing creative things to make that facility work in 2018,” said Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski.

Opened in 1968 with a capacity for 22 inmates a day. It now averages roughly 42. Extremely cramped quarters - which also houses the county’s Dispatch Center.

“There are components in the jail, physical security systems, locks, mechanisms that aren't even available. They literally have to be handmade,” Joski said.

While the facility is used, Sheriff Joski says it's far from adequate. With little space to offer programming for inmates for addiction and mental health issues. While budget issues have forced jail staff here to work two jobs.

“We're asking our dispatch people to do the jailer's job, jailer to be dispatch. It isn't safe for what they are doing,” said County Supervisor John Mastalir.

Realizing something needs to be done Mastalir says the County Board recently approved the search for a consultant - to conduct a needs assessment and develop potential action plans to improve or replace the facility.

“Should we build a jail, should we go into cooperation with someone else, should we pay another county to do it?” Mastalir said.

A study the board would like to begin by the start of the year.

“It really is what do we need. Not only what we need, but what does the community need,” Joski said.

To help guide the county as it looks to solve an issue that it no longer can ignore.

“Obviously we really need to do something with it, we can't let it go the way it is,” said Mastalir.

The cost of the study will be negotiated - once a consultant is chosen.