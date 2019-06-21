Public school advocates march for education budget

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Local public school advocates are rallying in Appleton to protest the State’s latest budget proposal on education.

Fox Cities advocates for public education sponsored Friday’s march which began with members making signs at the Appleton Public Library.

Everyone from public school administrators, school board members and parents took to the streets from the library to the Appleton office of Senator Roger Roth, advocating for restoring the state budget.

The march is in support of an even bigger march happening in Madison Saturday, June 22nd and will end at the State Capitol.

Local Five’s Paul Evansen will have more on the march and reaction at 5 p.m.