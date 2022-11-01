GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin held public hearing’s on Tuesday about a proposed utility price increase that would affect people throughout Wisconsin.

Initially, We Energies and WPS thought the increase would be about 5%, or about $6 more a month.

The residential increase depends greatly on if corporations will see their increase in rate get cut and if it does, that could mean that residential customers’ costs could rise even higher.

“Some of the benefits that we’ve been providing our customers and are going to continue to provide our customers continue in this proposal,” said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist WEC Energy Group. “Again, those investment into renewable energy facilities will allow us to continue to pursue our aggressive carbon emission reduction goals.”

Cullen goes on to say that they have reached a settlement agreement with a number of stakeholder groups on the major issues of the proposal, “We have agreed to lower the fixed monthly customer charge for our customers from $21 to $19. This charge has not increased in 10 years.”

There was an additional hearing at the Neville Public Museum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.