Public to give thoughts on proposal to serve alcohol at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A proposal to allow the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center to serve alcohol at non-school performances will be discussed Wednesday at a special joint meeting of the village and school district boards.

Kris Schuller has more on the idea and the concerns of this proposal.

Since opening in 2016 the Ashwaubenon PAC, connected to Ashwaubenon High School, has hosted local, regional and national acts. And its executive director says a common request from ticket holders – is “when will you serve alcohol?”

“That request came up at every community event last year except for one, which was a family show,” said Kate Green.

Because of that Green has been exploring the topic. She has identified several facilities like hers which are built on school property and are licensed to serve alcohol.

“There are four in particular that do offer alcohol service on their site, three offer beer and or wine and one has a full bar,” Green said.

Green would like to offer alcohol too. But her idea has opposition from Ashwaubenon School District Superintendent Kurt Weyers.

“Our school district should really be a safe haven for kids and a place where kids can feel safe from those temptations. Not providing alcohol on school grounds is really our stance,” said Weyers.

Green understands the concerns. She says should alcohol be allowed it would be stored off site and would never be offered during a student production.

“If we were to ever offer alcohol of any kind in this facility, we definitely want to take student safety seriously,” Green said.

Given the school district and village partnered on the multi-million-dollar building referendum which made the PAC possible, both boards will meet jointly Wednesday and take public comment.

“We want to make sure that we are listening to our residents and really coming up with a collaborative decision on this,” Weyers said.

But Green says it’s an idea whose time has come.

“I want to make sure our customers and our patrons are having the best experience possible at this facility,” Green said.

That joint meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the old auditorium at Ashwaubenon High School.