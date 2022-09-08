GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A free outdoor music series could be coming to Green Bay in 2023 but it depends on a public vote.

On Broadway, Inc. hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists during the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Awards.

The top 10 finalists would be rewarded a $90,000 grant to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series, an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

On Broadway, Inc. submitted the proposal for Green Bay to hold the music series in Leicht Park.

“We are so grateful to be moving into the public voting round of the LevittAMP Grant Awards. A music series like this really adds something special and new for our community to experience,” said Chelsea Kocken, Director of Special Projects for On Broadway, Inc. “The partnerships it strengthens with other community organizations and the experiences it provides for our entire community are such an important piece of our organization’s mission.”

The public is urged to support On Broadway, Inc.’s proposal by participating in the public voting process, either by voting online or by texting ‘GREENBAY’ to 866-AMP-2023. The voting takes place from September 12–21.

Thirty-six communities from across the country have advanced to the voting phase. After the voting phase narrows down the finalists to 20, the Levitt Foundation will then review and select the 10 winners.

On Broadway, Inc. was awarded the LevittAMP Grant in 2019 and brought ten free concerts to Leicht Memorial Park with the support of community partners.