GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is Storm Water Week in Wisconsin and Public Works departments statewide are warning the public about the environmental impacts from storm water runoff.

In Green Bay, Public Works Director Steve Grenier says once harsh chemicals are enter waterways, it is nearly impossible to undo.

“[Water] is a finite resource. It’s something we need to take care of because once you contaminate it, the cost to remediate and to restore back to its previous condition is exorbitant,” Grenier says.

The two biggest reasons for chemicals in storm water runoff is the de-icing agents used to treat snow on the roads in the winter and the fertilizers used to grow crops and lush, green lawns.

About snow management on the roads Grenier says, “Salt dissolves in water. Once it’s dissolved in the water, it doesn’t come out, so as we are putting road salt down to keep snow and ice management during the winter, that gets dissolved into the runoff.”

When it comes to growing agents like manure or grass clippings, they contain phosphorous which creates algae in the water. That’s why the bay of Green Bay is, well…green.

With climate change and long summers, Water Quality Specialist with the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Julia Noordyk says conditions are only expected to get worse.

“As our climate changes and we start to see warmer, hotter summers that last longer, the season for harmful algae blooms becomes extended,” Noordyk explains.

Green Bay is currently working toward solutions to combat storm water runoff, like installing grass medians along University Avenue to soak up water.

There are also small things the general public can do to improve water quality. In the warmer months, be sure to not blow grass clippings into the street after mowing. In the winter, snow should be kept away from sewer openings to prevent salt from getting in.

The Green Bay Public Works Department is also working on a “Green Storm Water Infrastructure” plan that will introduce more ways to combat storm runoff.