GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Taylor Schabusiness, a woman charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, was back in court on Wednesday for a motion hearing.

Back on March 30, court records show that Schabusiness’ newly assigned attorney, Christopher Froelich, filed an affidavit for a change of venue.

The request to move the trial out of Brown County was filed due to the defense stating that a fair trial would not be possible due to the publicity of the case.

Froelich added in court that if the court did not accept a change in venue, and did not accept that a jury from another jurisdiction outside of Brown County should be considered.

Froelich also raised concerns over the public’s preconceived notions of Schabusiness, particularly pointing out the incident that took place on February 14, when Schabusiness attacked her then-attorney Quinn Jolly during a court hearing.

Judge Thomas Walsh ultimately decided that the pre-trial publicity exhibits presented by the defense were not enough to warrant a change to the venue location or a jury taken from another jurisdiction.

“The dispersion of news is no longer limited, internet and cable television carry our news around the world. As both parties have indicated and cited, publicity is not the same thing as prejudice,” stated Judge Walsh.

“I am comfortable that given the information that I have seen in the exhibits, that what [the public] is getting is factually oriented,” added Judge Walsh.

Schabusiness is facing 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault charges relating to the murder of Shad Thyrion back in February 2022.