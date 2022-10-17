PULASKI, WIS. (WFRV)-The community is coming together to support each other after that tragic bonfire explosion near Pulaski last weekend.

Law enforcement officials say in the early morning hours Saturday somebody put an accelerant on a bonfire in the township of Maple Grove near Pulaski. The accelerant caused the fire to explode injuring 30 people. Many of them were students at Pulaski High School.

The owner of Oak Ridge Counseling and Consulting Abby Huntley has offered free sessions to those struggling to cope with the tragedy.

“Everything that someone is feeling right now is completely normal,” said Huntley. “Whatever they’re feeling is okay.”

For those struggling to cope, Huntley suggests talking things through with a trusted family member, friend, or to seek professional counseling. She encourages people to do things that relax them and puts them in good moods like meditation or yoga and to make sure they’re still doing basic self-care habits like showering regularly and getting enough sleep.

She said when people experience all these feelings it takes lots of energy and can be draining on their body. She also said that during our teen years we feel things ten times more intensely than at other points of our life.



“Anger, fear, sadness, devastation, I think some of them don’t even know what they’re feeling yet because it’s just so overwhelming,” said Huntley.

“Secondary trauma is a real thing,” Huntley continued. “Just hearing about it, knowing about it seeing your friends and loved ones hurting that takes a lot out of us and that is traumatizing.”

Here is a link to the website for Oak Ridge Counseling and Consulting and their number is 920-264-7845.

A local catholic church has also stepped up to provide some support for the Pulaski community. Father Jim Gannon at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary catholic church held a prayer session for the community over the weekend. He said it drew over 3000 people.

“People are looking for answers and people are looking for spiritual support,” said Gannon.

Gannon said the church will host a donation drive for victims of the bonfire next weekend and have offered a downstate friary as a place for families with kids in burn units to stay at for free.

“(This community) is a family and we support each other through the good times and the bad times,” said Gannon.

Pulaski Community School District officials also sent out a statement saying all current students will have access to their student services staff if they need help.

This is an unprecedented situation, but it is in times of crisis that the Pulaski community has shown time and again that we will pull together to overcome,” said superintendent Allison Space.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for several of the burn victims.

There have also been other community members that have set up general fundraisers for burn victims. A community member named Mallory Kinchen set up a fundraiser to raise money for gas cards and gift cards to restaurants for families with kids in downstate burn units.

A local t-shirt company is donating some of their proceeds for t-shirt sales to the burn victims. The Bonduel school district has even set up a sweatshirt and t-shirt sale to support victims.