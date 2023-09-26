PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pulaski School District has announced that the High School has been evacuated after receiving its second bomb threat in the last week.

According to a release, while the bomb threat from Friday continues to be investigated, another bomb threat was made this morning in an email sent out to local media outlets including Local Five.

Officials say they checked the school cameras and the building was secure overnight. They also say that the perimeter and roof of the school were checked as well.

After meeting with law enforcement, school administrators say the building was to be evacuated as a precautionary, but not necessary, action.

Students are reported to have been evacuated to the Pulaski Community Middle School Gym and a K9 explosive unit is on its way to check the high school.

At this time, the Pulaski School District, as a way to keep students safe and accounted for, is asking parents to not come to the middle school to pick up their students and that it will send out a notification when the all-clear is given.