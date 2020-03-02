Pulaski hosting 8th Annual Casimir Pulaski Days

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to grab your best Polish garb and head on down to Pulaski for the town’s annual Casimir Pulaski Days!

Plenty of events are slated for this whole week in celebration of the 8th annual event. From polka to pierogis, it’s a Polish tradition unlike any other.

For the past eight years, Promote Pulaski, Inc. a 501c3 non-profit corporation has helped to promote Pulaski by hosting “Casimir Pulaski Days” along with many businesses and organizations that have sponsored the event. Casimir Pulaski Day is a holiday celebrated around the country, on the first Monday in March, honoring revolutionary war hero, General Casimir Pulaski.

Happy Casimir Pulaski Days! The 8th annual festival got underway yesterday and will be celebrating all week long with a bunch of activities, like wine tasting and polka dancing. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Qu3Q9DSFZ8 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) March 2, 2020

One of the goals of the non-profit organization has been to educate the public about Count Casimir Pulaski and why this community was named after him. Bringing awareness not only to the residents of Pulaski, but to neighboring communities, the schools and businesses is another goal of the organization. In addition to this, the non-profit is focused on tourism and business growth for Pulaski, hoping to make Pulaski, Wisconsin a destination to visitors from around the world.

This year the event will be held, March 1st – March 8th, 2020. A Polka Mass will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. music by The Maroszek Bros. at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Following the mass, a Chicken Booyah Social and Pie Auction will be held at the American Legion in Pulaski. On Monday, March 2nd, a special evening at the Polish Chic’n will feature a Golabki Demonstration & Wine Event for a fee. Casimir Pulaski Days will consist of Polish music, food and dancing throughout the week. Music will be performed by local musicians in area establishments as well. See the website for a schedule of events.

On Saturday, March 7th, there will be two Casimir Pulaski Bus Tours that will feature a two hour historic ride through Pulaski and surrounding committees leading passengers through time. The cost for the bus ride is $10 per person and you must register on-line for the event as seating is limited. The tour will end with a visit at the Pulaski Museum compliments of the Pulaski Area Historical Society (PAHS). The museum will be open additional hours throughout the week, along with providing specialized tours for over 300 Pulaski area students. Finally, St. Casimir Church of Krakow will hold a mass celebration and brunch on Sunday, March 8, as an ending to the week long celebration.

