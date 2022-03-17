(WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Pulaski is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to officials, 23-year-old Riley Kasper was arrested on March 16 for allegedly assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. He was reportedly arrested in Ashland and will make his first court appearance on March 17.

Court documents allege that Kasper sprayed an aerosol canister, of what officials believe was filled with pepper spray, towards law enforcement officers.

Kasper apparently talked on social media with another person saying:

I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home. As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol. Riley Kasper

The day after the incident, Kasper also told another person:

You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak. There is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear … Riley Kasper

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.