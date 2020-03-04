Pulaski native among Illinois plane crash victims

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released the names of three people killed in a plane crash, Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mitchell Janssen of Princeville; 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, WI.; and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana.

Janssen, a right-handed pitcher who attended Bradley from 2015 to 2019, was piloting the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed on Interstate-55 and burst into flames.

Troopers said the plane departed from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the crash.

Video provided by CNN in partnership with Local 5

The Associated Press contributed to this story