PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Pulaski have learned that the two bomb threats at the high school last week Friday and on Tuesday originated from outside the United States.

According to an update from the Pulaski Police Department, officers say they’ve worked closely with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate the source of these threats.

Through the course of the investigation, the Pulaski Police Department says they’ve determined that the two email threats originated from outside the United States.

“The threats seem to be generated due to a variety of controversial social media content across the nation,” said Police Chief Kurt Kitzman. “The number of threats to any specific location varies.”

While every threat is evaluated and looked at individually, the Pulaski Police Department and the Pulaski Community School District say they’ll continue to work to proactively keep the safety of its students, staff, and community at the forefront.

“Working together, we have taken proactive steps to best ensure the safety of our schools,” added Kitzman.

No additional details were provided.