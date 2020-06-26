Pulaski Police looking for man believed to be missing, endangered

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski Police say they’re looking for the public’s help in locating a missing man they believe to be endangered.
Randy Vandenplas appeared distraught and is possibly suffering from a mental health crisis, according to authorities.
He was last seen on the east side of Green Bay near the 2400 block of University Avenue. Randy was reportedly driving a dark blue Saturn SL-1 with Wisconsin registration 619-CSX, which has a loud exhaust.
If you have seen Randy or know of his whereabouts, law enforcement asks that you contact Brown County Communications Center at 920-391-7450.
