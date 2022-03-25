PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pulaski Police Department says that K9 units searched for illegal contraband at the request of the Pulaski School District, and the K9s did alert on some items.

Officials say that some K9s did alert on some items. The items included student backpacks and student vehicles.

It was mentioned that some of the issues will be handled directly by the school district and other issues will be handled by law enforcement. No arrests were made by law enforcement.

Other agencies besides the Pulaski Police Department assisted in the school sniff. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released