Pulaski students to return to classrooms in January

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski students will transition back to in-person learning in January after a back-and-forth from the school board.

On Nov. 18, the Pulaski School Board decided to bring elementary students back into classrooms on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting on Jan. 11, leaving Wednesday as a virtual day to allow time for classrooms to be cleaned.

The board also decided that students in grade 6 through 12 would begin a hybrid learning model – two days a week in class and three as virtual learning – starting Jan. 25.

On Dec. 2, the School Board decided to change their plan, moving the start of the transition from Jan. 11 up to Dec. 10.

The board altered their plan again over the weekend during a special meeting on Sunday, going back to the original plan they set on Nov. 18, bringing elementary students in starting Jan. 11 and older students on Jan. 25.