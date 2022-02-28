HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people are apparently targeting some businesses in Hortonville and trying to pull a fast one by using fake pull tabs.

Local 5 spoke with multiple people associated with bars who recently had people try to cash in fake pull tab tickets.

So far the following places have confirmed someone trying to cash in a fake pull tab:

Hortonville Lanes

The Wanted Saloon

Otter Creek Sports Bar

Hortonville Lanes says a girl came into the alley during the evening of Feb. 26 trying to cash in a fake $500 pull tab. It was identified as a fake using a blue light and it not having any watermark.

The Wanted Saloon told Local 5 that on Feb. 27 around 2 p.m. a man presented the ‘winning ticket’. When he was told that he would have to come back the next day for the money he offered $50 for it to be cashed right now.

An employee said he wrote down his name and phone number and told them to ‘call him when his money is ready.’ The number reportedly turned out to be fake. The Hortonville Police Department was contacted and they came in reviewed the footage.

The Otter Creek Sports Bar said they used a bill verifier with a blue light to determine if the pull tab was real. One of the pull tabs used at Otter Creek has the same ‘serial number’ as the one used at the Wanted Saloon.

That number is ‘C32245’.

Photo courtesy of Hortonville Lanes

Photo courtesy of Hortonville Lanes

Photo courtesy of Hortonville Lanes

Photo Courtesy of The Wanted Saloon

Photo Courtesy of The Wanted Saloon

Photo Courtesy of The Wanted Saloon

When placed under the blue light a verified ticket will have a watermark on it. If people have information on the subject, the Hortonville Police Department can be reached at 920-779-6165.