OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you are stopped in Outagamie County for an equipment violation you may just find yourself getting a gift card instead of a citation.

Thanks to a recent partnership between the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Advance Auto Parts, motorists who are pulled over for broken headlights, taillights, or other car-related violations might be given an Advance Auto Parts gift card from the officer, sans a citation.

On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts presented Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Deputies with an Advance gift card donation totaling $2,500.

This money will be divvied up into gift cards that officers will hand out to select Outagamie County motorists who are stopped for equipment violations.

These motorists will be able to use the gift cards to safely repair the faulty equipment without having to incur the cost of a citation.

“For roadway safety to be achieved, it is crucial that all equipment on a vehicle is working properly. This program will play a big role in achieving that,” shared Scott Sakalo, Advance’s vice president of operations.

And the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office isn’t only excited about what these gift cards will do to improve vehicular safety, but deputies are thrilled about what these gift cards will do to their interactions with the community.

“Not only will this partnership help us increase safety on our roads, but also grants us the opportunity to engage with the community in a positive manner,” Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt.

Motorists in Outagamie County that receive a gift card may use them at the new store on North Casaloma Drive, any Advance location, or online.