(WFRV) – Any students under the age of 18 that are looking to complete their hunter education course will no longer be able to choose the all-online option.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the temporary all-online hunter education course option will come to an end on March 20. This applies to those under 18-years-old.

Those over the age of 18 will still have the online course as a hunter education option.

The DNR says that the all online-option was offered to help protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID. They are now returning to the in=person course for those under 18-years-old after updated guidance from state and federal health agencies.

Any students under the age of 18 who are enrolled in the all-online course will have through March 20 to finish the course.

Officials say that the following safety protocols are encouraged for in-person classes:

Social distancing of 6 feet between participants

Class sizes may be capped to accommodate social distancing

Face coverings are encouraged to use indoors and/or follow local guidelines that may be in place

Availability and use of hand sanitizer to include sanitizing class equipment

Outdoor class instruction where possible

More information can be found on the DNR’s website.