(WFRV) – Any students under the age of 18 that are looking to complete their hunter education course will no longer be able to choose the all-online option.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the temporary all-online hunter education course option will come to an end on March 20. This applies to those under 18-years-old.
Those over the age of 18 will still have the online course as a hunter education option.
The DNR says that the all online-option was offered to help protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID. They are now returning to the in=person course for those under 18-years-old after updated guidance from state and federal health agencies.
Any students under the age of 18 who are enrolled in the all-online course will have through March 20 to finish the course.
Officials say that the following safety protocols are encouraged for in-person classes:
- Social distancing of 6 feet between participants
- Class sizes may be capped to accommodate social distancing
- Face coverings are encouraged to use indoors and/or follow local guidelines that may be in place
- Availability and use of hand sanitizer to include sanitizing class equipment
- Outdoor class instruction where possible
More information can be found on the DNR’s website.