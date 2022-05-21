FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas.

According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street.

Once at the gas pump, the suspect reportedly pumped more than $100 worth of gas before driving off without paying.

Officers are now searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident. Photos of the suspect vehicle are depicted below.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Schreiber at (920)720-7109.