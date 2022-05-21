FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas.

According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street.

Once at the gas pump, the suspect reportedly pumped more than $100 worth of gas before driving off without paying.

Officers are now searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident. Photos of the suspect vehicle are depicted below.

  • Suspect vehicle
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Schreiber at (920)720-7109.