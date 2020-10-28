Pumpkin Palooza starts Wednesday in Titletown district

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the shadow of Lambeau Field, hundreds of pumpkins are lined up and ready for carving.

Pumpkin Palooza starts Wednesday in the Titletown District and lasts through Halloween.

It’s an outdoor activity that will allow for plenty of social distancing, but still allow families to enjoy a taste of the holiday.

Professional pumpkin carvers, carve-your-own pumpkin station, photo ops and other fall-themed activities are planned between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some huge gourds have been carved to reflect the loyalty of Packers fans to their team.

Although, we couldn’t help but notice that nearby they’re already putting up the Christmas lights.

When holidays collide, making for a spooktacular sight!