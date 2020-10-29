FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Pumpkins helping build community for Badger Elementary families

Local News

Pumpkin parade taking place tonight at elementary school from 5-6 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – What can a little creativity and teamwork do?

For Appleton’s Badger Elementary School and its families- a lot! Those students and their families have been taking part in a friendly pumpkin building competition. Pumpkins were supplied to students for them to design and create their own spooky gourd.

“It’s exciting and fun- a way to engage families at this time when some might not be feeling as connected to the school as they typically do,” says Julie Krause, Executive Director of the Appleton Education Foundation. “We are just so amazed, always, by the creative ideas that our Appleton staff members come up with.”

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Pumpkins will be returned to school today, with a pumpkin parade taking place at Badger Elementary between 5 – 6 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress up in costumes.

Be sure to check out some of the submissions by heading over to Badger Elementary’s Facebook page!

