PUPDATE: 10 new dogs born after Michigan puppy mill raid

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Earlier this week, 134 dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Michigan. Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, that number grew by 10. One of the pregnant dogs rescued gave birth.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, they have temporarily named the mother ‘Georgia.” The first six puppies, Georgia was able to birth on her own. The next 4 needed some help from the staff and volunteers.

On Thursday morning, the shelter posted that all ten dogs made it into the world safely and were feeding from a very exhausted mom.

Numerous other dogs were pregnant at the time they were brought to the shelter and are expected to give birth in the coming days.

After their initial intake and medical care. The dogs were given baths and haircuts. Many of them are unrecognizable after shearing away the matted and dirty hair.

As of Thursday morning, more than 2,000 people made combined donations totalling $80,000.00 which will go towards covering, the food, haircuts, medical care, and all the other costs with caring for the dozens of animals rescued.