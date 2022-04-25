NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is looking for anyone who has information about several dogs located on a sidewalk on Sunday night.

According to a Twitter post, seven puppies were located in a plastic tote near a residential driveway next to the public sidewalk.

Seven dogs were found in a plastic tote late Sunday night

Officers say area homeowners were contacted, but nobody has claimed to be the owner of these seven dogs.

The dogs have been taken to the Neenah Animal Shelter, where they are currently being well cared for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000. The reference number for this incident is 22-007142.

