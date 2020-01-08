FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Pure Barre fitness studio opens in Appleton just in time for New Year’s resolutions

New fitness studio is supplying high intensity, low impact workouts

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fitness studio located in the Fox Valley is helping ordinary gym-goers meet their New Year’s resolutions.

Pure Barre in Appleton is bringing a new definition to a new you with some easy workouts. It’s that time of year where the gym’s are seeing traffic and the motivation to get in shape is extra high. Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, a Pure Barre fitness studio has opened in Appleton.

Opening last month to the public, Pure Barre of Appleton is making it a little easier for Fox Valley residents to feel healthier and achieve those fitness goals.

The fitness studio is open seven days a week and are open during the following hours:
– Mon. & Tue. & Thu.: 5am-7:30pm
– Wed: 5am-6:30pm
– Fri: 5am-5:30pm
– Sat: 8:30am-11:30am
– Sun: 9:30am-12:30pm

You can find more information about Pure Barre Appleton online right here and on their Facebook page. There is also a Pure Barre location in Green Bay as well- their website is right here.

