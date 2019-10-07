Purely Pink Pop-up Fundraiser on Saturday to promote Breast Cancer awareness

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and an event on Saturday will have you seeing pink, all while promoting a healthy lifestyle and giving back to a great cause!

The Purely Pink Pop-Up Fundraiser is happening on the 12th from 8-10 a.m. at Bay Park Square Mall.

Pure Barre Green Bay will be there to give participants a few quick and easy exercises to wake up and get their morning going. Dirt Juicery will also be there to provide delicious and healthy beverages!

It’s all to benefit the Breast Cancer Family Foundation‘s mission of educating the public about the risks around cancer leading a healthy lifestyle.

Registration is $30 and includes the beverages from Dirt Juicery, light breakfast, 1 raffle ticket and a pop-up Pure Barre class! Click here to get yours tickets.