SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan.

A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event includes kid’s activities, entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and more.

The 90-foot long, 47-foot wide, ADA-accessible playspace, was uniquely designed specifically for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum by an internationally acclaimed playground company based in Norway, called MONSTRUM.

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

The playground, which is located in the green space next to the museum was designed for kids and adults with physical and sensory challenges, and for those without restrictions or special needs to enjoy.

It will be the second inclusive playground in Sheboygan, along with the Shaw Family Playground.

“We are overjoyed to create another playground in our city that any kid can come to regardless of abilities where all kids and all families can enjoy the playground together,” said Chad Pelishek, Director of Planning & Development at City of Sheboygan. “Adding a public, ADA-accessible playground in the heart of downtown Sheboygan guarantees all children and visitors have a safe space to play and grow no matter their socio-economic status or abilities.”

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Photo credit: Above & Beyond Children’s Museum

Attributes suited for those with mobility and sensory-sensitive issues include: