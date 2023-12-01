WHEATON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened on Friday morning in northern Wisconsin.

According to a release, a Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy began a pursuit shortly before 1:30 a.m. in Dunn County. The pursuit continued into Chippewa County and entered the Township of Wheaton.

The pursued vehicle exited Highway 29 onto 90th Street and continued on 90th Street when it encountered a dead-end. That is when the suspect driver reportedly turned around and crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser that was providing assistance.

The driver of the pursued vehicle died due to the injuries they sustained during the crash, and the passenger in the vehicle was significantly injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who was in the cruiser was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was later released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office both utilize squad and body-worn cameras.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved critical incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was provided.