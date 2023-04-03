ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody on Monday in Fond du Lac County after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, around noon, the Rosendale Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle did not obey commands from the officer and took off at a high rate of speed eastbound on State Highway 23 from Rosendale toward Fond du Lac.

Deputies were requested to deploy spike strips in an attempt to disable the vehicle. The suspect was able to avoid the spikes deployed on State Highway 23 near County Highway Y and continued eastbound.

A second set of spike strips were deployed near Esterbrook Road in the Township of Fond du Lac, and this time, the suspect hit the strips, flattening his tires.

The suspect pulled over, and the driver was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop. Deputies identified the suspect as a 22-year-old from Milwaukee who was on bond for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC.

The suspect was not to drive or operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, which he did not have. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail for several traffic-related offenses, including Operating While Under the Influence.

Authorities report that there weren’t any injuries from the pursuit, and the only damages caused were to the suspect vehicle’s deflated tires.