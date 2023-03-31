SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit in Sheboygan County ended in a rollover crash that left a 30-year-old man from Kewaskum dead on Thursday night.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 7:50 p.m. on March 30 when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a moving traffic violation on WIS 28.

The release states that the vehicle allegedly failed to stop for law enforcement, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say that during the pursuit, the driver lost control and left the road, subsequently rolling on WIS 28 south of WIS 144.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Kewaskum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did note that no other vehicles were involved.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to investigate the crash and no additional information will be provided until the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.