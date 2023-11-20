EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a multicounty pursuit early Saturday morning ended with one person being arrested for multiple charges, some drug-related.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at 4:02 a.m. on November 18 to help assist the Wisconsin State Patrol who were actively pursuing a vehicle that was headed north on Interstate 41 near Highway 67 in Dodge County.

The vehicle in question exited onto Highway 67 and traveled east into Fond du Lac County where the Wisconsin State Patrol terminated the pursuit and told the Communications Center that the suspect vehicle was last seen going north on County Road K.

At 4:08 a.m., Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they found the vehicle on County Road K and attempted an unsuccessful traffic stop leading to another pursuit as the vehicle took off and headed west onto Church Road in the Township of Eden.

Deputies reported that the driver later entered a private yard and continued to circle the house several times before eventually coming to a stop.

The driver was then arrested on charges of two counts of felony eluding, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.