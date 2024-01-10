(WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are reminding motorists to brush the snow off their vehicle after a deputy pulled over a person with a significant amount of snow still on the car.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page a vehicle going 70 miles per hour on US Highway 18/151 in the town of Dodgeville.

A deputy had pulled the vehicle over and cleaned it off properly, but the sheriff’s office is reminding residents that this puts not only you but also everyone around you in danger.

(Iowa County Sheriff’s Office)

“When you drive like this, you put everybody at risk, not just yourself,” said the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. “Please take the time to make sure you can see everything.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol also reminded motorists to properly clear off windows, lights, roofs, and hoods before driving.

“Snow and ice sliding off the roof or blowing off the hood can be dangerous to you and other drivers,” added The Wisconsin State Patrol.