NEENAH

‘Put Neenah on the map’: Mayor talks new skating rink, residential growth in Community Update

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert joined Local 5 and discussed numerous topics including a new skating rink as well as recent residential growth.

Kaufert says that Neenah’s population has increased since the last census. He also talks about how Neenah is entering the downtown market. With the increase in population, there are more housing units opening up. There is a new 71-unit apartment that is three-quarters of the way done.

The city is also growing to the west. Kaufert mentions that there will be 100 lots available in the next year or so.

Gateway Plaza will have its grand opening on Oct. 28. The soon-to-be ice skating rink will be open year-round but only offer ice skating from Oct. to March. The other months of the year it will be used as a plaza, gathering spot and even host some art fairs.

During the grand opening ceremony, the Love Monkeys will play at the plaza.

