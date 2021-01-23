Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge to benefit Feeding America open to N.E. Wisconsin residents

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin residents are being encouraged to test their culinary creativity by taking part in the Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge to benefit Feeding America.
According to the Captain Quesadilla Co. Facebook page, the restaurant is hosting a Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge that is open to kids ages 8 through 16.
Contestants will be making a quesadilla and filming a video based on the the following criteria:
- The cook lists the ingredients and provides the reason for using the selected items.
- How the cook shows the step by step process in making their quesadilla.
- The creativity of the video and the cook’s choice of ingredients.
To participate in this challenge participants are asked to donate $10.00 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
Officials say the contest runs through February 13 and the top five contestants will win prizes with the top two contestants having a taste-off on February 25, at Feeding America Eastern WI-Fox Valley located in Little Chute, WI.
For more information on the Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge visit the sites Facebook page.