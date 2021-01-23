Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge to benefit Feeding America open to N.E. Wisconsin residents

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin residents are being encouraged to test their culinary creativity by taking part in the Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge to benefit Feeding America.

According to the Captain Quesadilla Co. Facebook page, the restaurant is hosting a Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge that is open to kids ages 8 through 16.

Contestants will be making a quesadilla and filming a video based on the the following criteria:

The cook lists the ingredients and provides the reason for using the selected items.

How the cook shows the step by step process in making their quesadilla.

The creativity of the video and the cook’s choice of ingredients.

To participate in this challenge participants are asked to donate $10.00 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Officials say the contest runs through February 13 and the top five contestants will win prizes with the top two contestants having a taste-off on February 25, at Feeding America Eastern WI-Fox Valley located in Little Chute, WI.

For more information on the Quesadilla Cook-Off Challenge visit the sites Facebook page.