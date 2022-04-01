APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the three-year anniversary of Nicholas Hietpas going missing, the Appleton Police Department is reminding people they are still looking for any information.

The Appleton Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Hietpas is still missing and they are looking for assistance in finding Hietpas. He is a 22-year-old man from Appleton whose vehicle was seen in the area of Hwy 64 and Shadow Lake Road in Oconto County.

Hietpas was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green lettering, blue jeans and brown work boots. A white German Shepard dog named Samantha could be with him as well.

Photo courtesy of the Appleton Police Department

The last contact with Hietpas was on April 1, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5564.