HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from firefighters in Howard helped to contain a fire in the attic of a home on Glenview Avenue on Thursday evening, limiting the damage to roughly $40,000.

According to the Howard Fire Department, crews were sent to the 1800 block of Glenview Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on January 4 for reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home.

The first crews to arrive found smoke and flames coming from the attic over an attached garage, and crews were able to control the fire within minutes of arriving.

With a quick response, the fire was contained to the attic area over the garage, and the living area was saved from any fire damage. The release notes that all residents were able to return home after the incident.

Officials did say that the fire did not appear ‘suspicious in nature,’ and the estimated losses of the structure and its contents were valued to be around $40,000.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Howard Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department and the Suamico Fire Department.