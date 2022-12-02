FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord.

In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Vaile can be seen arriving at the residence, and within minutes, was able to extinguish the fire.

Authorities say that the incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on December 2, when dispatch received a phone call from a homeowner on Schoenberg Road.

The investigation into the fire found that a damaged extension cord likely caused the fire, deputies say.

Firefighters said had he not arrived and worked to get the fire out as quickly as he did, the home would have sustained far more significant damage.

Deputies are reminding residents to check wires and extension cords and to discard any that are damaged or frayed.

Those [fire] alarms alerted this homeowner to the fire, and they were able to exit unharmed. Every home needs to be protected with working smoke alarms. Great work Deputy Vaile! Sheriff Waldschmidt, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information about the incident was provided.