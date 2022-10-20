ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Around $15,000 worth of damage was caused after a fire started in an Allouez resident’s kitchen.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to the 2000 block of Woodrow Way for a report of a kitchen fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters from Station 8 were able to contain the fire in under five minutes. All residents had self-evacuated prior to firefighters showing up, although three cats were still in the house.

Crews were able to overhaul the affected area to check for fire extension, before ventilating the home and monitoring air quality. The three cats were eventually found and returned to the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.