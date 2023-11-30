GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of northeast Wisconsin’s most popular personalities is returning to the airwaves during the weekdays.

Woodward Community Media has announced that Otis Day will take over weekday mornings from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on 95.9 KISS FM. Day has been working outside of radio since March 2022.

“Radio is my first love. Before girls, I loved radio. I’m excited to be back with my love, and to do it on 95.9 KISS FM is truly an honor. I can’t wait for Northeast Wisconsin listeners to be the stars again. They have so much to say. They’ll be a huge part of mornings on KISS FM,” said Day.

Officials with Woodward say that Day brings a unique blend of personality, fun, and authenticity that will mesh perfectly with 95.9 KISS FM’s current lineup.

“His infectious energy will keep our audience coming back for more,” said Joe Marroe, Brand Manager. “I am thrilled to welcome him as a valuable member of the KISS FM family.”

Day’s return to the airwaves December 18 on 95.9 KISS FM.