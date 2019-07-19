RAGÚ pasta sauces recalled, may contain plastic fragments

(WFRV) — Certain RAGÚ pasta sauces have been recalled because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

The Food and Drug Administration says Mizkan America, Inc. announced the voluntary recall of select sauces in the U.S. due to the threat of plastic fragments.

While no injuries or complaints have been recorded, recalled sauces should be discarded and not consumed.

To determine if your RAGÚ sauce is included in the recall, the FDA says consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow RAGÚ jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below.

Here are the recalled sauces:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz. Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz. Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional Cap code: JUN0420YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz. Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat Cap code: JUN0520YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



Only the pasta sauces listed above are included in this nationwide recall.

Affected sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes the majority of this production run is in its control.

The FDA says some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases and products are subject to this voluntary recall.

Consumers with impacted products should call Mizkan America’s Customer-Service Hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a replacement.