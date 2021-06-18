Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc looking for artists to apply for new project

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc and the Rahr-West Art Museum Public Arts Committee are looking for applications from artists for the Utility Box Art Project.

Ten different designs will be chosen for ten utility boxes. This project is being funded by the City of Manitowoc, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and Hallman Lindsay Paint.

Greg Vadney, Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, is excited for the project, stating that, “It allows for the collection of the Rahr-West Art Museum to have more exposure in our downtown and provides opportunities for local artists to decorate public spaces while getting paid.”

The request and application can be found on the Rahr-West Art Museum Website.