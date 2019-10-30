Rahr-West Art Museum in the Halloween spirit, hosting ‘Halloween in the Mansion’

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Halloween is almost here and the anticipation for trick-or-treating could not be any higher.

A few local businesses and attractions are getting in on the fun, including the Rahr-West Art Museum with their ‘Halloween in the Mansion’ event. For 20 years, the mansion turned art museum has featured trick-or-treating, Halloween crafts, and spooky stories.

“When you have a spooky old mansion like this, you can’t help but think, ‘Wouldn’t this be a great place to trick-or-treat,'” said Greg Vadney, Executive Director at the Rahr-West Art Museum. “If I was a kid, to be dressed up, wondering around and exploring all of the small crawl spaces in a huge mansion like this. We have our share of ghost stories here at the Rahr-West Art Museum and it just made perfect sense- ‘Halloween in the Mansion.'”

The @RahrWestArt is in full, Halloween-mode! They’ll be hosting ‘Halloween at the Mansion’ tonight w/ ghost stories, trick-or-treating and pumpkin painting on tap. We’re live until 7 w/ the info! 🎃👻 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/65SJqCZ236 — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) October 30, 2019

The Rahr-West is also currently showcasing its annual exhibit ‘The Art of Tablesettings’ which invites members of the public to create unique tablescapes inspired by works of art. It’s an annual favorite that got started in 1974!

“It really showcases the artistic ability of our community because each individual table setter has an opportunity to use artwork from our collection or their own artwork and connect that with a tablesetting or a tablescape,” says Vadney. “Each one is individual and each one represents a real interesting artistic choice from the community.”

‘Halloween in the Museum’ is happening tonight from 5:30 to 7:00. You can find more information about tonight’s event as well as other exhibits on the art museum’s website or Facebook page.